A Bride Pulls The Gun On Her Groom Which She Was Hiding Under Her Wedding Dress

August 2, 2017 5:10 AM
Filed Under: beatcha, bride pulls gun on groom, The Morning MIX

You would think a married couple would at least be happy on their wedding day. Wrong! According to the Smoking Gun:

A 25-year-old woman named Kate Prichard from Murfreesboro, Tennessee got married this weekend to a 30-year-old man named James Burton. And after the wedding, Kate and James retreated to their motel room where they got into an argument. It got so heated that Kate pulled out her nine-millimeter pistol which she was packing under her wedding dress. Then she pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger. It wasn’t loaded, but then she put a bullet in and fired a warning shot into the air.

She was arrested for aggravated domestic assault. Any chance they can get a refund on the wedding DJ and the flowers?

