Calf Born In Texas Looks Just Like KISS Frontman Gene Simmons

Sometimes I look at my dog and think, “You know what? She really has my features! I can definitely tell that she’s mine!” And then usually right after that everyone around me looks at me like I’ve completely lost my mind, lol.

But not this guy…his new baby calf looks just like Gene Simmons of KISS!

According to The Daily Mail, ‘A Texas rancher spotted a shocking similarity between a newborn calf and a legendary rocker — and the uncanny resemblance has received a KISS of approval. Rancher Heather Leonard Taccetta, who works at the Cowboy Steak House in Kerrville, Texas, immediately saw that the facial markings – complete with long tongue – belonging to a calf born July 28 matched the famous stage makeup worn by KISS frontman Gene Simmons. Taccetta sent a photo of the newborn named, of course, Genie, to her local tourism board, Hill Country Tourism, which posted the image on its Hill Country Visitor Facebook page.

Over at the official KISS Facebook page, fans were highly amused by the similarities between the calf and their favorite rocker, who has famously bragged that he has proof he’s slept with more than 4,800 women. ‘Dammit, gene, I know you slept with, like a thousand women, but c’mon man!!!!’

HAHA!