Watch ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Trailer with Metallica, Will Smith, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, More

By Hayden Wright

James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke is the viral sensation that just won’t quit: The Apple spin-off series just got another trailer and it features another raft of A-listers. Will Smith, Miley Cyrus, Metallica, Ariana Grande and more feature in the high-spirited teaser, soundtracked to James Brown’s “Get Up Offa That Thing.”

Corden also recruited Alicia Keys, Seth MacFarlane, Blake Shelton, John Cena, Billy Eichner, John Legend, Chelsea Handler, Joe Jonas, Camila Cabello, Tyrese, Ludacris, Shakira, Trevor Noah, Queen Latifah, Jessica Alba, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ice Cube, Noah Cyrus and others.

Game of Thrones stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner appear in the trailer, as do basketball icons like Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James. The show debuts August 8.

Watch the trailer here: