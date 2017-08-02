Eye Walk For Vision, Do You?

Grab your kids, co-workers and friends; it’s time to swing on over to the zoo for a spectacular 5K stroll and 1 Mile Family Fun stroll to support the preservation of sight and prevention of blindness with Prevent Blindness Texas. This is an event for the entire family! Enjoy a nice stroll among the animals, refreshments, goodie bags, entertainment and a chance to win awesome prizes!

The 5K stroll will take place on Saturday, November 18th. Registration begins at 7am at the Houston Zoo main entrance and the stroll will take place from 8am to 10 am.

All participants who register online AND donate and/or raise $25 or more by November 1st will receive a free T-shirt!

For more information and to register for this event please click here

Hope to you see there!