Grandmother Completes Her Bucket List And It Will Give You All The Feels

What is on your bucket list? In Minnesota, there is a woman who is 103 years old named Bert Mullenbach. FOR YEARS she has wanted to ride a motorcycle and last week that check on her bucket list happened!
She was talking to her dentist about it. He’s a motorcycle guy. So he offered to take her for a ride on his Harley.
She was pretty secure because it is a two-seater bike and there is a thing on the back for her to lean on and the pictures are priceless!
Becuase he went all out with an oversized leather jacket and awesome helmet and took her for a 15-mile ride!
The best part of all of this. She rolled up right to the front of the nursing home she lives in, on that Harley!