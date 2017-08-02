Grandmother Completes Her Bucket List And It Will Give You All The Feels

What is on your bucket list? In Minnesota, there is a woman who is 103 years old named Bert Mullenbach. FOR YEARS she has wanted to ride a motorcycle and last week that check on her bucket list happened!

She was talking to her dentist about it. He’s a motorcycle guy. So he offered to take her for a ride on his Harley.

She was pretty secure because it is a two-seater bike and there is a thing on the back for her to lean on and the pictures are priceless!

It’s never too late to ride a Harley Davidson: https://t.co/Rh28oTl3Kj — CJM Enterprises (@CJM_Motorcycles) August 1, 2017

Becuase he went all out with an oversized leather jacket and awesome helmet and took her for a 15-mile ride!

The best part of all of this. She rolled up right to the front of the nursing home she lives in, on that Harley!