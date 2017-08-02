[WATCH] Adorable 2 Year-Old Fist Bumps Passengers On Southwest Flight

A 2-year-old boy made everyone smile on a recent Southwest flight when he walked down the aisle fist-bumping all the passengers on board. How cute is that?!

His mom Alya Jakubowicz told ABC News about her son Guy, “It’s his signature move. He’s a little politician. He’s very funny, not shy at all. He doesn’t leave anyone out.”

According to People – Guy, who was traveling with his family on their way home to Raleigh, North Carolina, he does it every time he boards a flight.

“Ironically, he learned how to fist-bump when he was like 18 months,” she says. “We were waiting on the tarmac and he was getting antsy so I let him run around the aisle a little bit and these guys behind us taught him how to fist bump.”

“I’m so proud of him. When can you say that you made 70,000 people smile in one day?” Alya told ABC. “Most people can’t say that and he’s done it and he’s only 2.”