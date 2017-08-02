When Hoarding Becomes “Collecting”

It’s no secret that Sarah collects everything! I mean she has newspapers from her high school newspaper. So it’s not surprising that she is among a small group of adults who “collect” things. She is quick to say this isn’t hoarding because they all have “categories”.

Do you collect as an adult?

Sarah collects:

Shot Glasses

Ornaments for her Christmas Tree

And Magnets 🙂

Geoff and Lauren don’t collect anything as an adult so like when you go to Disney you get a starter kit for pins. I got them a starter item for their adult collection.

The key chain is for Geoff so when he drives he will always think of me 🙂

The Paper Weight is for the boss so when he’s working he can look up and BOOM, he thinks of Sarah Pepper 🙂

The Magnet is for Lauren so every time she grabs some Rose’ out of the fridge. BOOM, Sarah Pepper