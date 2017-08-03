41% Of America Would Rather Get More Vacation Days Than A Raise

August 3, 2017 6:40 AM
ADEK BERRY/AFP/Getty Images

According to a new report on PR Newswire, 41% of us would rather get more vacation days than a raise.

59% of us would take the money, which seems low. Apparently we value our free time more than we thought. 39% of people said they don’t think they currently get enough vacation days compared to other people they know. But 30% of us still feel guilty when we take time off. 42% have thought about skipping a vacation because it would mess with the company’s workflow. And just under a quarter of bosses admit they expect people to do at least some work while they’re on vacation.

Which would you rather have?

