96 Second News: Coldplay Pays Tribute To Chester Bennington; Beyonce To Sing New ‘Bond’ Song?

**On the opening night of Coldplay’s North American tour, Chris Martin paid tribute to Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, who passed away on July 20.

Martin, 40, honored the later rocker by covering the band’s hit track “Crawling” at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Chris dedicated his heartfelt performance to “anyone who’s missing someone.”

**Justin Bieber took to social media this afternoon to show off his new ink. It appears the Biebs now has a small cross tattooed right next to his eye. Justin has many tattoos but this is his first to be placed on his face.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 2, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

The singer recently canceled the remaining 14 dates of his Purpose World Tour. When asked by a TMZ reporter about his future plans Bieber said “Just resting and getting some relaxation. We’re gonna ride some bikes.” And apparently get more tattoos.

Contact Music claims Justin Bieber and his stylist are launching a line of white $30 t-shirts. The t-shirts are going to be longer than normal white tees.

**The new season of “Will & Grace” that kicks off next month isn’t exactly picking up where the original show left off. They’re just going to straight-up IGNORE some stuff.

For instance, at the end of the original run, both Will and Grace were married, and each had a kid. GONE. We’re back to them being single, childless, and living together. And remember how Jack and Karen moved in together? Nope.

Jack is Will and Grace’s neighbor again, and Karen still lives in her mansion.

**If you’re wondering why Floyd Mayweather is boxing MMA star Conor McGregor later this month, he broke it down quick and simple on the first episode of Showtime’s “All Access: Mayweather v. McGregor“.

He said, quote, “I mean, am I the highest-paid athlete out there? . . . We not talking about no contract. We not talking about no contract for no four years, or no contract for no five years. I can do it in 36 minutes.

“$300 [MILLION] or better. In 36 minutes.”

That’s more than $8 million per MINUTE.

Conor will make $100 million, but he isn’t complaining because that will be the largest payday for an MMA fighter.

**Naughty Gossip claims Beyonce may sing the new James Bond theme.

A source tells the site; “Adele’s name isn’t even in the running. She already has sung one Bond film song. The next film isn’t happening for at least the next 19 months. By then Adele could be retired. The name at the top of the list is Beyoncé.”

**InTouch Weekly claims Madonna fired an assistant during a flight from New York to Los Angeles.

A source tells the magazine; “Madonna fired her on the spot, telling the poor girl, ‘You’re done here. Take the next plane back to NYC – you’re fired.’

Madonna expects her employees to be prepared. Afterward, some of Madonna’s team joked that all future assistants should be fitted with a parachute, just in case Madonna wants to toss them off the plane.”

**Oprah Winfrey is all about being body positive, but recently she opened up about her continuous struggle with weight loss in a new interview with The New York Times Magazine.

“For your heart to pump, pump, pump, pump, it needs the least amount of weight possible to do that. So all of the people who are saying, ‘Oh, I need to accept myself as I am’ — I can’t accept myself if I’m over 200 pounds, because it’s too much work on my heart,” the magazine mogul, 63, told the outlet. “It causes high blood pressure for me. It puts me at risk for diabetes, because I have diabetes in my family.”

The Weight Watchers representative has lost over 40 pounds since joining the company in 2015.

**Sofia Vergara is posing nude on the cover of the new issue of Women’s health. (Check it out >>> HERE)

She tells the magazine: “Here’s a woman, 45, being able to show her body. It’s not like before, when it was just young girls who would make the cover of a magazine. I want to look my age, but I want to look great. I think if you are obsessed with this ‘I want to look younger’ thing, you’re going to go crazy.”

Business Insider also claims Sofia Vergara is launching a new line of underwear called EBY (Empowered By You). Customers will be able to receive new underwear monthly, every other month or quarterly. Each pair costs $15.

Thursday’s celebrity birthdays include:

Ryan Lochte is 33 Olympic medal-winning swimmer.

Hannah Simone is 37 Zooey Deschanel’s best friend Cece on “New Girl”.

Tom Brady is 40

Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa is 46

James Hetfield of Metallica is 54

Martha Stewart is 76

Martin Sheen is 77

Tony Bennett is 91