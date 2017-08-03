A Guy Has Been Buying His Wife The Perfect Gifts For Years By Secretly Stalking Her Pinterest Page

August 3, 2017 5:13 AM
This might be on the one time online stalking worked! From Buzzfeed:

A 29-year-old guy named Jordan from Westfield, New Jersey just tweeted his method for always buying the perfect gifts for his wife TyAnna. He stalks her Pinterest page under a secret profile sees what she’s into and picks gifts based on that. Now that he’s admitted it online and it’s going viral, TyAnna knows but she [said], “I thought it was really sweet, but I wasn’t surprised, because Jordan really goes the extra mile to make me happy.”

If it is your spouse, does it really even qualify as “stalking” though?

 

