Do You Wash Your Hands Before or After These Activities?

Even if you aren’t an OCD, insane germaphobe like myself, these survey results may turn you into one. Buzzfeed asked people if they washed their hands before, after or never common activities we all do every day. See what they had to say below:

1. Pooping . . . 96% after, 3% before, 3% neither.

2. Cleaning the toilet . . . 96% after, 12% before, 3% neither.

3. Cooking . . . 93% before, 86% after, 3% neither.

4. Peeing . . . 87% after, 4% before, 12% neither.

5. Taking out the trash . . . 78% after, 1% before, 22% neither.

6. Taking public transportation . . . 61% after, 4% before, 38% neither. Wonder why you got the flu??

7. Gettin’ bussssssy in the sack . . . 56% after, 31% before, 42% neither. FOURTY TWO PERCENT!

8. Putting your hands in your pants to handle an itch . . . 25% after, 2% before, 40% neither. You probably shook some of those hands!!