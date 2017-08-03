Do You Wash Your Hands Before or After These Activities?

August 3, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: cage page, cage show, germs, jason cage, poll, survey, viral
KILLEEN, TX - NOVEMBER 12: A variety of dental hygiene products and shaving cream remain on the bathroom sink in the apartment where Maj. Nadil Malik Hasan lived at the Casa Del Norte apartment complex November 12, 2009 in Killeen, Texas. U.S. Army Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan, an army psychiatrist, is accused of killing 13 people and wounded 30 in a shooting at the nearby Fort Hood military base on November 5, 2009. (Photo by Eli Meir Kaplan/Getty Images)

Even if you aren’t an OCD, insane germaphobe like myself, these survey results may turn you into one.  Buzzfeed asked people if they washed their hands before, after or never common activities we all do every day.  See what they had to say below:

 

1.  Pooping . . . 96% after, 3% before, 3% neither.

 

2.  Cleaning the toilet . . . 96% after, 12% before, 3% neither.

 

3.  Cooking . . . 93% before, 86% after, 3% neither.

 

4.  Peeing . . . 87% after, 4% before, 12% neither.

 

5.  Taking out the trash . . . 78% after, 1% before, 22% neither.

 

6.  Taking public transportation . . . 61% after, 4% before, 38% neither.  Wonder why you got the flu??

 

7.  Gettin’ bussssssy in the sack . . . 56% after, 31% before, 42% neither.  FOURTY TWO PERCENT!

 

8.  Putting your hands in your pants to handle an itch . . . 25% after, 2% before, 40% neither.  You probably shook some of those hands!!

 

Read the full break down here

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live