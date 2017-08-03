How Did Your Child React To The New Baby?

Sarah Pepper is the middle child of 3 kids. Once her younger brother came, her older sister told her mom that she could take Sarah back now that she got a brother.

Lauren Kelly is the oldest of 4 girls, and she was fine with her first sister…but once the younger twins got there it wasn’t all rainbows. (Where did mom and dad’s attention go??)

Geoff Sheen is the older brother of the two kids in his house…but was too young to remember his reaction of when his brother came home from the hospital.

Parents surprise their daughters by bringing home newly adopted baby sister. "Are you kidding me?!" https://t.co/f7mw3D5hIL pic.twitter.com/zuP40N5FQs — ABC News (@ABC) August 2, 2017

However, Geoff’s wife is about to have baby #3. His oldest Charlie will probably be fine with it since he’s been through this before, but his current youngest, Gladys, is about to get bumped from being the youngest girl…to the middle daughter. How’s she gonna handle that?? Sarah thinks it won’t be good.

How did you tell your kids you were having another baby? Did they take the news really well? OR REALLY BAD?