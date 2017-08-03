Milkshake Shipped Across Country To Fulfill Dying Wish

A woman in Washington D.C. in hospice care and all she wanted was a mocha milkshake from her home town diner, Tommy’s in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Emily Pomeranz told her friend Sam Klein she “I wish I could have one more Tommy’s mocha milkshake,” Klien explained in a facebook post.

Klien then reached out to the diner and Tommy Fello, Tommy’s owner, knew he had to do what he could to get Pomeranz her dying wish.

Fello had never sent a milkshake 370 miles, but he reached out to Klein and told him he would figure it out. Fello used dry ice and paid $123 to ship the drink overnight to land at Pomeranz bedside four days before she sucombed to pancriatic cancer.

“I know Emily would love the fact that she’s making people feel good even though she’s not here with us anymore,” Mr Klein said.

