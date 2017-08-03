What Is The Greatest Prank You’ve Ever Pulled?

Our phone lines here at the radio station have been broken all week and yesterday, our afternoon guy Jason Cage decided to give out Sarah Pepper‘s cell phone number. (It worked too, she had over 62 missed calls and a ton of voicemails of men breathing heavy.) Clearly Jason thought that was one of the funniest pranks he’s ever pulled, but he also didn’t realize that Sarah doesn’t get mad…SHE GETS EVEN.

Soooo we’ve decided to do the same to him…so get a pen and paper and jot down Jason’s phone number. Give him a call, shoot him a text, or leave him a fun (and lengthy!) message. What’s the greatest prank you ever pulled?

Here you go Houston, Jason Cage’s phone number:

(872) 212 9650