Will Fuller Out With Broken Collar Bone

We aren’t a sports station but as a city that has waited and waited for a strong football season, this is a huge blow. What exactly does it mean?

Will Fuller is a wide receiver for the Texans and now that the Texans have drafted a quarterback and all the rumors from training camp are that the quarterback competition are tight and that the team may have actually found a quarterback, you wanna have as many people for that quarterback to throw to as possible.

I’m not claiming to be a sports analyst but you heard Will Fuller’s name a lot at NRG last season, he finished his rookies season with 47 grabs for 635 yards and two TDs in 14 games.

John McClain, from the Chron, says that he will miss 2-3 months.

JJ Watt is back and healthy and like I said, not to jinx it but I believe we are the strongest at quarterback that we have ever been so I am still very optimistic for the season but it is hard to lose a player at training camp.