Willie Nelson Management Confirm Legend Is Alive After Rumors Of Death

August 3, 2017 10:09 AM
Filed Under: Willie Nelson
NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 16: Willie Nelson performs at The Life & Songs of Kris Kristofferson produced by Blackbird Presents at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media)

Country Music legend Willie Nelson is not dead.

His management and lawyer have both confirmed to separate news outlets that the singer and Austin resident is alive after WLS news radio in Chicago reported unconfirmed reports that he had passed.

Just before 6:00 am this morning WLS tweeted that the 84-year-old had died.

Shortly after that, KXAN news in Austin reported that his management confirmed that Nelson was alive.

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle also confirmed the non-death of the legendary singer songwriter via his lawyer

This is not the first time Nelson has hit the internet death hoax. But like a lot of things for Nelson, he survives and continues on.

