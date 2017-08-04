96 Second News: OJ’s Ford Bronco For Sale; Bachelor In Paradise Will Show Corinne/DeMario Interaction

**Bachelor in Paradise host Chris Harrison tells Entertainment Weekly that fans will see an interaction between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson when the show debuts on August 14th.

”We had already shot for three days [before the shutdown] and a lot had actually happened — a lot of people had arrived, there had been dates, we’d gotten to the point where there was about to be our first rose ceremony — so we had a week’s worth of stuff [that] we didn’t want to just throw that away because that’s what impacted the show and it’s what led to the shutdown. We thought you needed to see that. So you’re going to see a lot of it, including Corinne and DeMario on the show.”

**The NY Post claims OJ Simpson‘s former agent Mike Gilbert is going to try and sell OJ’s white Ford Bronco on Pawn Stars.

The episode will air on August 14th on the History Channel. Pawn Stars personality Rick Harrison tells the paper: “Not many people realize it’s for sale … and I just thought it was a really cool thing to put on the show. I think OJ did some really bad things, but I felt it would be good for the show and I figured I’d give it a shot.”

**Researchers in Japan have accidentally invented a new type of ICE CREAM THAT DOESN’T MELT . . .

Earlier this year, a pastry chef at a place called the Biotherapy Development Research Centre in western Japan was told to create a dessert using an extract from strawberries called polyphenol.

When he mixed it with cream, it solidified instantly. And he thought it was a problem at first. But then someone realized the ice cream STAYED solid for a lot longer than normal ice cream does.

They’ve been selling it as popsicles since April, but we’re just hearing about it now. It’s called Kanazawa Ice, after the city it was invented in.

It does melt eventually though…someone let one sit out in their apartment, and it stayed solid for about an hour. But after three hours, it was pretty mushy.

**New in Theaters This Weekend:

“The Dark Tower” (PG-13)

Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey star in this adaptation of the Stephen King novels. It’s about a guy trying to keep a sorcerer from destroying the universe by reaching the Dark Tower, which connects all the parallel worlds in the multiverse.

“Kidnap” (R)

Halle Berry plays a mom who gets in a high speed chase after she sees her son being kidnapped from the park. She loses her phone while trying to stop the other car, so she can’t call the cops, and desperately takes things into her own hands, no matter the cost.

“Detroit” expands nationwide. (R)

Will Poulter stars in the flick about the 12th Street Riot in 1967

**DJ Jazzy Jeff tells The Sun that a ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air‘ reboot may happen.

“There have been talks with people about doing something. I think it would be cool if they did it and go down memory lane again. It’s hard for people to keep their attention span normally, but to be able to keep it for all these years and transcend generations, put their kids onto it, this is deep.”

**TMZ claims former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has turned down ABC and Dancing with the Stars.

Sources say it’s because he has an overwhelming number of commitments in the Fall. Sources say Spicer is not a good dancer and would not have done well on the show. Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars will premiere on September 18th.

**Ever wanted to live in Katy Perry’s house? Well now you can, kind of…

9News claims Katy is selling her Hollywood Hills estate for $15 million. She bought the estate in 2013 for $11.2 million. It features two homes and views of LA’s Runyon Canyon Park.

**Hollywoodlife.com claims Blake Shelton wants to get a Gwen Stefani tattoo.

A source tells the site; “Blake’s never liked the tattoo he has on his forearm, he always says it’s ugly. He’s talked about covering it up for a while and the only reason he hasn’t is he can never decided on a design. But he’s working on it, sketching ideas has turned into a little hobby for him. Now he’s trying to figure out a way to work a tribute to Gwen into the new design. Her initials are the most obvious way but he’s trying to think outside the box and get something more meaningful than that, he’s extremely romantic.”

**Justin Bieber is off the hook. He will not be facing criminal charges after accidentally hitting a photographer, Maurice Lamont, with his truck on Wednesday, July 26.

Beverly Hills Police confirmed to Us on Thursday, August 3, that investigators have determined there were no violations by either Bieber nor the photographer, and no citations will be issued.

Police told TMZ that the star is not at fault because he was “blinded by camera flashes.”

**There’s a 77-year-old retired truck driver in Liberty, Maine who hit the lottery for $2 million back in April.

His first name is Hal, and he took home $1.4 million after taxes. And he’s been using some of it to buy MORE lottery tickets. Apparently he just likes the thrill of it though.

Because check this out, last month he bought 56 lottery tickets for a game called Pick 3, and used the same three numbers for ALL 56 tickets. Which makes no sense, except he WON again. All three numbers matched the winning numbers, and the payout for each ticket was $420. So combined, that’s $23,520. This time, instead of keeping the money or buying more tickets, he gave them away.

He went to his favorite restaurant and handed them out to all the staff. Then he went back a few days later to hand out more, and gave the rest to random people at gas stations and a grocery store. He told a local news station that he’s done stuff like this in the past, even before he was rich, but he’d never done it on that scale before.

