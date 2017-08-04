Did You Find Out The Gender Of Your Baby Or Were You Surprised?

I’m not very good with surprises to begin with, so if I were to ever have a baby I would absolutely wanna find out if it was a boy or a girl. There are some people out there though who still like to keep the whole thing a surprise until the baby is born.

Geoff Sheen’s wife is due any day with their third baby, and they found out the SECOND they could what the gender is. Sarah and I agreed and would definitely find out ahead of time as well. We know there are all the “gender-neutral” colors for clothes and decorations and stuff, but how do you NOT find out? The suspense would kill me!

What did you do? Did you find out or wait until your kid was born?

Is it really NATURE’S LAST SURPRISE?