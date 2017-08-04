Finally, Someone Created Ice Cream That Doesn’t Melt!

Lauren Kelly August 4, 2017 6:52 AM By Lauren Kelly
(Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Researchers in Japan have accidentally invented a new type of ICE CREAM THAT DOESN’T MELT. (that doesn’t sound like an accident to me!)

Earlier this year, a pastry chef at a place called the Biotherapy Development Research Centre in western Japan was told to create a dessert using an extract from strawberries called polyphenol.

When he mixed it with cream, it solidified instantly. And he thought it was a problem at first. But then someone realized the ice cream stayed solid for a lot longer than normal ice cream does.

They’ve been selling it as popsicles since April, but we’re just hearing about it now. It’s called Kanazawa Ice, after the city it was invented in. A reporter recently stood in the sun with one for five minutes, and it didn’t melt at all. Someone else hit it with a hair dryer for five minutes, and that didn’t melt it either.

It does eventually melt though…someone let one sit out in their apartment, and it stayed solid for about an hour, but after three hours it was pretty mushy.

