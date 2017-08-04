Jill Duggar’s Husband Under Fire For Transphobic Tweet

TLC’s “18 Kids And Counting” star Jill Duggar‘s husband, Derick Dillard, is under a ton of fire for posting a transphobic tweet about ‘I Am Jazz‘ star Jazz Jennings on Wednesday.

According to US Weekly, after TLC tweeted a promotional image for the 16-year-old transgender personality’s reality series, the Counting On star, 28, replied with a controversial message of his own. “What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality,” he wrote. “‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

 

Dillard has yet to delete his tweet, and TLC told Us Weekly, “Derick Dillard’s personal statement does not represent the views of TLC.”

Many people were quick to criticize the reality star for his post. “Is it necessary for a grown man to throw shade at a teenage girl?” one Twitter user wrote, prompting Dillard to respond, “I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here.”

 

