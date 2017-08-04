Kids Make Mom Teddy Bear With Her Late Husbands Laugh Embedded In It

Imagine you have been married for 32 years. You have built a life together. A family together. You are looking at spending forever together.

Then imagine you get the call that your husband has been diagnosed with cancer and although he fought hard, he lost that battle and now, it’s your birthday and the one thing you want, is to hear his voice.

That’s exactly what this mother got from her children! I can’t find much about the woman or her family. Just that she was married for 32-years. Lost her husband to cancer and for her birthday her children got her a build a bear with her husbands laugh in it.

SO SWEAT!

ALL THE FEELS!