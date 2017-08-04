Man Breaks Into A Woman’s Home And Does The Dishes

James King broke into a 21-year-old woman’s home in Hackensack, New Jersey earlier this week. From WPIX New York:

Apparently he got in through an open window. King tried to get in the shower with her. Her 16-year-old sister was in the other room watching her kid when it happened, and told him to leave or she’d call the cops. At that point he left the bathroom, but didn’t leave the house. When police got there, he was standing in the kitchen totally naked and he was doing the dishes. Apparently he didn’t try to steal anything, and didn’t hurt anyone. Both women were pretty freaked out by it, but they’re okay.