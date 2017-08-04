The Best Music Videos Of All Time

August 4, 2017 5:38 AM
MTV celebrated its 36th anniversary. It got The Morning Mix thinking: what are the greatest music videos of all time? It can be because it’s your favorite. Or the one you saw the most. Or won the most awards. Since our boss Chase Murphy is old, he had the oldest video:

Sarah Pepper went boy band:

Geoff Sheen wanted to rock, plus he insists this video is so good, Pearl Jam stopped making any more videos:

Lauren Kelly is also rockin’, and Chris Cornell is very handsome:

What is your favorite video?

