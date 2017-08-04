Your Baby Can Jam To Lullaby Versions of Timberlake Songs

There is a good chance if you just had a baby and you are in the twenty and thirty something age range, you have been in love with all things Justin Timberlake since the frosted tips NSYNC days. Well, good news for you and baby’;!

A company called Rockabye Baby is soon releasing an entire album of JT songs in soothing lullaby style! A description from the companies site reads:

Does baby cry you a river when it’s time for bed? We’re bringing sleepy back with our tranquil, lullaby versions of Justin Timberlake. Rock your baby to this, and say, “bye bye bye” to sleepless nights.

The track list includes songs ranging from his hits “Mirrors” and “Suit and Tie” to and “Cry Me a River” and “Bye Bye Bye.” Each track is played with familiar baby calming instruments such as xylophones and pianos.

