96 Second News: Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Divorcing; Simon Cowell Vacays With Ex, New Emoji’s Coming

**The Unicode Consortium is the group that regulates emojis and picks what will make the official set, that then goes out to Apple, Google, Twitter, and the rest to add to your phone. And they just announced their final candidates for next year.

There’s no guarantee these will get picked, but they probably will next June. And then you could see them on your phone by the end of the year. Here are some of the best ones:

1. Smiley face with superhero cape.

2. The poop but with a SAD FACE.

3. Animals including a kangaroo, llama, peacock, hippo, and lobster.

4. Foods like a mango, sliced bagel, and cupcake.

5. A skateboard.

6. A brick wall.

7. A teddy bear.

8. And a roll of toilet paper.

**Chris Pratt and Anna Faris seemed like a really awesome couple, but not awesome enough, apparently. They’re divorcing after eight years of marriage. He’s 38 and she’s 40, and they have a son named Jack who turns five this month.

They released a joint statement on Chris’s Facebook page yesterday saying, “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much, and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

They met in 2007, on the set of a movie not many people saw called “Take Me Home Tonight“.

**”The Karate Kid” is coming back! AND it’s coming back with Ralph Maccio and William Zabka who played his nemesis Johnny in the original movie. They’re doing a 10-episode online series for YouTube Red called “Cobra Kai”, and it’ll debut sometime next year.

It’s set 30 years later, and Johnny is reopening the Cobra Kai dojo in order to redeem himself, and in the process he rekindles his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso. Meanwhile, Daniel has been struggling to keep it together without the help of Mr. Miyagi. Pat Morita died in 2005, and obviously, they’re not recasting his role.

YouTube says it’ll also be packed with, quote, “heart and thrilling fight scenes.”

**Aaron Carter revealed that he’s known that he’s been attracted to both girls and boys since he was 13, and he wanted to “lift the burden” by getting it off his chest now. He also broke up with his girlfriend.

In a Twitter post, he said, quote, “This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I’d like lifted off me…”

He ended his post with this Boy George quote: “I’ve never felt as though I didn’t belong, I just acted as though I did.”

**Lindsay Lohan unveiled a new ‘lifestyle’ site three weeks ago, but the “New York Post” claims it’s already a BUST. “The Post” didn’t have any actual subscription numbers, they just saw it wasn’t getting much love on Instagram.

Lindsay’s Goop-like ‘lifestyle’ site will cost you $2.99 a month to get access to, “Personal diaries, video updates, exclusive personal photos, breaking news, fashion and beauty tutorials, shopping guides, behind the scenes content, and much more.”

However, according to the “New York Post”, NO ONE seems interested in any exclusive, ‘premium’ content from Lindsay.

Her personal account gets around 100,000 likes per post, while her brand’s account is only getting more like 14. Not 14,000 . . . 14. In fact, at the time they published the article, the most popular post only had 51 likes.

**”The Dark Tower” topped the box office, but it was a really slow weekend for movies altogether. ‘Dark Tower’ only made $19.5 million. The Halle Berry thriller “Kidnap” opened in 5th place, with $10.2 million. And in its first weekend in wide release, “Detroit” only managed to pull in $7.3 million. Here’s the Top 5:

1. “The Dark Tower”, $19.5 million.

2. “Dunkirk”, $17.6 million. Up to $133.6 million in its 3rd week.

3. “The Emoji Movie”, $12.4 million. Up to $49.5 million in its 2nd week.

4. “Girls Trip”, $11.4 million. Up to $85.4 million in its 3rd week.

5. “Kidnap”, $10.2 million.

**David Hasselhoff wants to reboot “Knight Rider“, and he’s been talking about it with James Gunn, the guy who writes and directs the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies. And The Hoff does NOT want to turn it into a joke.

He says, quote, “If it does go forward, I don’t want it to be spoofed like ‘Baywatch’ or ’21 Jump Street’. Those films lose what it’s about, and you have to respect the fans.”

Hoff had a cameo in “Guardians 2”, and he sings AND RAPS on a song from the movie called “Guardians’ Inferno”. Marvel just released a video, and it’s BRILLIANT. (1:42 mark is where it starts)

**Life & Style Weekly Magazine claims Rachel Lindsay‘s friends wish she had chosen the runner-up on The Bachelorette.

A source tells the magazine that Rachel will pick her winner tonight. “Rachel’s friends are worried that she’s just blinded by the ring and not really paying attention to the actual person she chose. The runner-up has all the qualities Rachel was looking for, and everybody thinks they would have been much better together. The winner started off for the wrong reasons. He went on the show hoping to become the next Bachelor.”

Tune in tonight at 7p on ABC to see who Rachel gives her final rose to.

Speaking of the franchise…

Chris Harrison revealed that at the end of Bachelor in Paradise, they will be airing a live finale to see which coupled contestants’ relationships survived back at home.

“One of the things that will be a little different is our time in Paradise was cut down and compacted, therefore the show will extend back into the real world,” the Bachelor franchise host, 45, told Entertainment Weekly on Friday, August 4. “It’s going to be a lot of finding out what’s been happening because things have been continuing back in the real world since the show wrapped in Mexico. It’s going to be interesting and I think a lot more fun for all of us.”

**How close are you with you ex? On good enough terms to go on vacation with them…AND your new girlfriend? The Daily Mirror claims Simon Cowell is currently vacationing with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and his ex, Terri Seymour. The trio were spotted sun bathing in Cabo San Lucas.

The music mogul, 57, couldn’t look happier as he topped up his tan with his baby mama and his ex-girlfriend, who he broke up with nine years ago.



**People magazine claims Shawn Mendes is launching his own line of colognes. The first one, Shawn Mendes Signature, will be sold at Macy’s. Shawn says the cologne is perfect for men and women.

“For me personally, I have smelled some women’s perfume and said, ‘I would wear that.’ I’m sure a lot of women will smell my cologne and be like, ‘Wow, that’s awesome. I would wear that too.’ I’ve always thought of it as [just] this is something that smells good.”