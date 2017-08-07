ABC Says Politics Had Nothing To Do With Last Man Standing Cancellation

Back in May, ABC suddenly cancelled the comedy series Last Man Standing. Apparently, the cast had no idea the cancellation was coming, especially since the ratings were pretty good.

Of course, there were rumors that the show was canceled due to Tim Allen’s right winged political beliefs. However, ABC is insisting that is just not true. ABC president of Entertainment Channing Dungey said:

“Politics had absolutely nothing to do with it – we have actors on our shows who have all sorts of different political views. Tim Allen is a valuable part of the Disney ABC family and has been for a very, very long time. ‘Last Man Standing’ was a show that, several years running, kind of came up to the very end in terms of the renewal, which was the same case this year.”

As we originally reported, it was nothing more than a renewal issue.