(POLL) Are Chris And Anna Getting Divorced Because Chris Got Hot?

Chris Pratt and Anna Farris shocked the internet Sunday night when they announced via social media that they are legally separating after eight years of marriage. The official cause of the divorce has not been disclosed but callers to Jason Cage on Mix this afternoon lead some to speculate that it’s because Chris Pratt got super hot!

Jason created a “Third Ab” theory that states everything is fine when there are just two abs up top, but when the third ab starts to peek out, they are getting too hot and you may get worried they will bounce!

Here is old Dad Bod Chris

and Chris after he filmed Guardians Of The Galaxy.

Just Sayin!