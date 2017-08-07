BREAKING: Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Announce Divorce

When you are a public figure, your followers and fans feel your joy and pain alike because of the great deal of admiration they feel toward you. The perfect example of this took place several hours ago after the announcement made by Chris Pratt, who took to his Facebook page to let his fanbase know that he, and Anna Faris, have agreed to go their separate ways by means of divorce.

Both Chris Pratt and Anna Faris has a tremendous following and have been a beloved couple from the start, many thinking that they would be the exception the failing trend in relationships in the entertainment industry.

We wish both of them the best in this next phase of their life.