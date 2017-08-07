Lauren Kelly’s Weekend In Five Photos

Lauren Kelly August 7, 2017 7:08 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: 5 photos, Bachelorette, Birthday, breakfast, mom, Nintendo, Pictures, Roses, weekend

Went to an early birthday brunch for my mom yesterday…her bday is today. Happy birthday Mommala!

img 1960 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

I accidentally locked Gabe out of my apartment for almost two hours when he took my dog out because I didn’t have my phone when he tried calling. He forgave me…eventually.

fullsizerender 7 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Bought myself some roses in honor of tonight’s ‘Bachelorette’ finale! Totally normal, right?

eeeb78e4 4cce 451c a0c6 ef23e8aef7b7 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Taught my nephew how to play ‘Duck Hunt’ on the OLD SCHOOL Nintendo at my grandparents house, he loved it!

img 3886 e1502107117470 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Still may be a little sore from the awesome Sphere Fit class I took led my Mike Chabala. Great workout!

fullsizerender 6 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

