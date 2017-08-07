Man Surrenders To Cops So They’ll Take This Unflattering Mugshot Off Facebook

August 7, 2017 5:14 AM
Filed Under: beatcha, man turns himself in to get police to change his mugshot, mugshot, The Morning MIX

The police in Swansea, Wales recently put 35-year-old Wayne Esmonde’s mugshot on their Facebook page because he had a warrant out for assault.

Wayne replied to the Facebook post last week, “I am him. Not a very flattering mugshot. I’d appreciate it if you take this post down. Innocent until proven guilty and all that.”

And he eventually reached a deal with the cops: If he turned himself in, they’d take down the photo. So he went to the station, the cops arrested him, and they took down the mugshot.

But unfortunately for Wayne, now that his story is out, that mugshot is all over the Internet and getting infinitely more attention than it was getting before. LOL.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live