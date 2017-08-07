Sarah Pepper’s Weekend In Five Photos!

August 7, 2017 7:10 AM

Friday night was amazing! I am and have always been a huge Lionel Richie fan and being able to see him at Toyota Center was amazing!

lionel Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos!

Can we just say props to my sister who got me the most amazing Fanny Pack ever!  You can plug your phone into it! Best surprise ever!

fanny pack Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos!

I know it’s been back but I haven’t been able to find it anywhere and I know once it’s gone it’s gone and so when I found this at Kroger this weekend I snatched it up! With some Jolly Ranchers!

zima Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos!

Geoff’s new baby is coming soon and we thought it would be nice to get his kids some sweet gift since it can be hard for kids when a new baby comes into the house. Plus they love MINIONS!

bags1 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos!

So since I am trying to get my body back into shape, it was all healthy eating. This is Tilapia and cauliflower tater tots, which are actually really good and kale salad. It was actually pretty amazing!

dinner Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live