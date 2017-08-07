Spider Video That Will Make You Laugh OUT Loud!

We were in Kingwood, aka, the Liveable Forrest, looking at a bike for Elizabeth from a guy we met on Craigslist. Keep in mind, Elizabeth hates bugs, any type of bug and she has the loudest voice of anyone I know. In fact, I have never been afraid on any of our road trips that if the car breaks down no one would find us, cause she’ll get someone there.

So she’s staring at the window, keeping her distance, and trying to take a picture and tells me, quote, “the scariest bug of all time is outside the window”.

So I do what anyone would do, I open up my Snapchat and film this gem!

I know, I know, I know. Not the sweetest thing I have ever done but literally laughed My BUTT off every time I have watched it!