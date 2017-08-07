The Ta-Ta Towels Are Here To Keep Your Ta-Tas Dry

We are in an age of innovation when anything is possible. Even being able to keep your breasts nice and dry, whether it be just after getting out of the shower or just trying to keep the underboob from becoming moist in the Houston humidity.

Yes, this is a real thing and the internet is buzzing about them. They apparently are simple towel used to hold a woman’s ta-tas in place and comfortable.

Here is the demonstration video from their Facebook page:

Sitting back waiting for the internet to post the first guy wearing the #tatatowels 😐⏱I got time…😑 pic.twitter.com/CtFysTwr3p — Jason Pemberfoot (@pemberfoot) August 6, 2017

It's the "over the shoulder boulder holder." Introducing the all new Ta Ta Towel!! @AnnieOntheRadio just pre ordered hers!! 😂 #TaTaTowel pic.twitter.com/GeSsX9d3zw — 95.5 PLJ (@955PLJ) August 7, 2017

Here is a review from an enthused Youtuber:

What do you think? Would you use a Ta-Ta-Towel? You can get yours at TaTaTowel.com