Today Is National Friends Day, What To Do In Houston With Your Bestie

National Friend Day is today everybody! Who is your best friend? What are your favorite things to do with them around town?

ABC 13 put together this list of 8 things to do, but we know there are LOTS more! What should we add to this list?? Take a look at theirs below…

1. Watch the sunset at “Twilight Epiphany”

2. Visit the elephants “best friends” at the Houston Zoo

3. Turtle Races at Little Woodrows

4. Make the Bayou burp

5. Celebrate like a Brit

6. Paint together with a drink in your hand

7. “Dark Side Of The Moon” at the Planetarium

8. Visit Houston murals