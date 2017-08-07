[Video] ‘Loving Vincent’ Official Trailer Has Been Released!

If you are a fan of the Post-Impressionism movement, specifically a fan of Vincent Van Gogh’s work, today’s release may be something that will have you jumping for joy. Earlier today, the official movie trailer to ‘Loving Vincent’ was released and it is something out of a dream.

The story of Vincent Van Gogh’s life will be told in a very unique fashion, for this animated film was created using ONLY oil paintings. That’s right, in order to complete this film, 66,960 oil complete oil painting were created. Over 5000 painters auditioned to work on the film and after completing 180 hours of training, a select group were choosing to share Vincent’s story with the world.

Here is the official ‘Loving Vincent’ trailer:

The film is to be released in theaters worldwide beginning on September 22. If you want more information of the work that it took to create this movie as well as behind the scene footage, check out the video below.