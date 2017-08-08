96 Second News: ‘The Bachelorette’ Chooses Winner; Taylor Swift Headed To Court

**Since we’re all fairly sick of talking about the “Bachelorette” let’s quickly go over last night’s finale.

Spoilers ahead: Rachel Lindsay chose Bryan Abasalo, after runner-up Peter Kraus admitted he wasn’t ready to propose.

Bachelor In Paradise starts next Monday.

**Anna Faris has a book called “Unqualified” coming out in October, with a foreword written by Chris Pratt. And some of the book is about Anna’s, quote, “unique take on how to navigate the bizarre, chaotic, and worthwhile adventure of finding love.”

Meanwhile, there’s been a lot of talk that Jennifer Lawrence had something to do with their split. Supposedly, she and Chris got a little too close when they made the movie “Passengers” together.

**Taylor Swift is going on trial later this month because a former radio DJ is suing her for defamation, after she claimed he grabbed her backside during a meet-and-greet back in 2013. The guy lost his job…but Taylor insists it happened, and she’s filed a countersuit for sexual harassment.

Taylor was actually in the courtroom in Denver yesterday to witness the jury selection. The trial will probably take a little over a week, and she IS expected to take the witness stand. If she wins her countersuit, she’ll donate the money to charity.

In any event, jury selection is happening now and naturally, the lawyers opposing Taylor are trying to keep her biggest fans from stacking the jury. In an effort to expose their fandom, they have a questionnaire for prospective jurors.

It includes stuff like:

1. Have you listened to Taylor Swift on the radio?

2. Have you watched one of Taylor’s videos?

3. Have you read a blog about her?

4. Have you bought a Taylor Swift album?

5. Have you “intentionally listened to Taylor through an online service”?

6. Have you gone to one of her concerts?

**Game of Thrones costume designer Michele Clayton tells The Independent newspaper that the characters’ capes are actually Ikea rugs.

”These capes are actually IKEA rugs. It’s a bit of a truth. We take anything we can. We cut, shave them, add strong leather straps and then breakdown, which is like a religion on Game of Thrones. I want the audience to almost smell the costumes.”

**Lindsay Lohan unveiled a new ‘lifestyle’ site three weeks ago, but the “New York Post” claims it’s already a BUST.

Lindsay’s Goop-like ‘lifestyle’ site will cost you $2.99 a month to get access to, “Personal diaries, video updates, exclusive personal photos, breaking news, fashion and beauty tutorials, shopping guides, behind the scenes content, and much more.”

However, according to the “New York Post”, no one seems interested in any exclusive, ‘premium’ content from Lindsay. Her personal account gets around 100,000 likes per post, while her brand’s account is only getting more like 14. Not 14,000 …14. In fact, at the time they published the article, the most popular post only had 51 likes.

**PEOPLE has confirmed the celebrity musicians who will serve as season 13 advisors on The Voice.

Miley Cyrus will be joined by her father Billy Ray Cyrus, while Joe Jonas will assist Adam Levine, and Rascal Flatts will team up with Blake Shelton.

Joining new judge Jennifer Hudson, who served as the winning coach on last season’s The Voice UK, is Kelly Rowland, who is currently a coach on the Australian version.

**David Hasselhoff wants to reboot “Knight Rider“, and he’s been talking about it with James Gunn, the guy who writes and directs the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies. And The Hoff does NOT want to turn it into a joke.

He says, quote, “If it does go forward, I don’t want it to be spoofed like ‘Baywatch’ or ’21 Jump Street’. Those films lose what it’s about, and you have to respect the fans.”

Hoff had a cameo in “Guardians 2.”

**Amy Schumer announced yesterday that she will star in Steve Martin’s upcoming play on Broadway, Meteor Shower.

The show, which will also star Keegan-Michael Key, Laura Benanti and Alan Tudyk, will run for 12 weeks following its November 29 opening night. The script, written by Martin, tracks two couples who get together for dinner, but find themselves in “a marital free-fall” as meteors tear through the sky, according to the play’s official site.

**Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s mega-hit “Despacito” is now the most-viewed video on YouTube ever and the first to hit 3 billion views.

The record-breaking video features the soundtrack for the duo’s original song, rather than the remix with Justin Bieber that was later released and the AUDIO for that song has been viewed on YouTube more than 475 million times.

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth previously held the honor with their 2015 song “See You Again,” which was featured on the Furious 7 soundtrack.