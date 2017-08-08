Flash Flood Warnings

If you are just waking up you may have noticed it is raining. A LOT. I’m no weather man but having been through a few floods here in Houston now I can tell you coming from my house in Garden Oaks, BOTH TC Jester’s were flooded over and there was already a car stalled out in the water.

TURN AROUND DON’T DOWN.

According to ABC 13, quote, A Flash Flood Warning has been extended until 7:30 a.m. for Harris, Fort Bend and Waller counties. ABC 13 also says, quote, A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect until 8 a.m. for parts of southeast Texas.