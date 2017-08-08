Flash Flood Warnings

August 8, 2017 4:14 AM
Photos from the 2015 Houston Flood May 25th & 26th 2015. Photo Credits: CBS Radio Houston

If you are just waking up you may have noticed it is raining. A LOT. I’m no weather man but having been through a few floods here in Houston now I can tell you coming from my house in Garden Oaks, BOTH TC Jester’s were flooded over and there was already a car stalled out in the water.

TURN AROUND DON’T DOWN.

According to ABC 13, quote, A Flash Flood Warning has been extended until 7:30 a.m. for Harris, Fort Bend and Waller counties. ABC 13 also says, quote, A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect until 8 a.m. for parts of southeast Texas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live