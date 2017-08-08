High Water Areas In Houston

August 8, 2017 5:47 AM
Photos from the 2015 Houston Flood May 25th & 26th 2015. Photo Credits: CBS Radio Houston

Turn around don’t drown!

According to ABC 13 these are the high water areas at this time.

  • IH-45 North NB at N Main St: Right shoulder, right lane, center lane
  • IH-45 North NB at SH 249/Mount Houston Rd.: Three frontage road lanes
  • IH-45 North NB at West Rd.: Three frontage road lanes
  • IH-45 North SB at N. Main Street: Right shoulder, right lane
  • IH-45 North SB at Richey Rd.: Two frontage road lanes
  • IH-45 North SB at SH 249/Mount Houston Rd.: Three frontage road lanes
  • IH-45 North SB at West Rd.: Three frontage road lanes
  • IH-610 East Loop NB at IH-10 East: Left interchange ramp, interchange ramp
  • Beltway 8-West SB at Kempwood: One frontage road lane
  • Beltway 8-West SB at Little York Rd.: Unknown
  • Beltway 8-West SB at Richmond Ave.: One frontage road lane
  • Hardy Toll Road NB at Rankin Rd.: Exit Ramp, entrance ramp
