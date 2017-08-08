Houston Memorial For Chester Bennington This Weekend

The tragic death of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington has taken a huge toll on the music industry and those who’s lives are linked to it. His passing, along with Chris Cornell’s, have also served as a call to action to bring awareness to mental illness, depression and suicide.

This is why, thanks to the initiative of several Houstonians, there will be an event taking place this Saturday, August 12, at The Wildcatter Saloon staring at 6pm. All proceeds of this event will be going to SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education).

Come celebrate the life and music of Chester Bennington with other local Linkin Park fans that wish to come together to make a difference. Together we can save a life.

