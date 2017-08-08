I Think Rachel Was More In Love With A Ring Than Bryan

If you were watching this season of “The Bachelorette” or even if you tuned in for only the final rose, it was hard NOT TO TELL that Peter was the guy. I mean, she cried her eyelashes off for him! He was basically crying when he came out on the stage last night and all he was saying is that he couldn’t get engaged after that amount of time, he was being honest, she appeared to be in love with him and I truly thought, she would pick Peter.

However, after a tear-filled final date. Peter left. She chose Bryan and wants everyone to know she’s living her best life.

Do you buy it though?

I mean, far be it from to judge your life. Do you girl. However, I noticed when Bryan proposed she commented more on the ring that the proposal. She was more focused on putting that ring on her finger than she was with being with him. That may be wrong. It may be editing. However, from my living room. That’s how it looked.

I’m not saying that love on reality to tv is fake. Can you sense my sarcasm? I just really wanted this for Rachel. She seemed true and genuine and like she was really in it for love and a forever man and to me, I was a bit let down and felt like the ring masked all that.

I may be completely off-base. I will openly admit I could be wrong.

What are your thoughts?