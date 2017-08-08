Six Reasons Why You Are Always Tired

This story from Woman’s Day says these are the reasons that you are always tired!

1. You’re surrounded by negativity. Negativity is not only annoying it is draining. Literally draining. Staying positive boosts your energy!

2. Your sex life is non-existent. If you’re too exhausted at night, try the morning instead. The boost of energy you get can kick-start your day.

3. There’s not enough magnesium in your diet. When you don’t get enough, it can be harder to fall asleep and stay asleep. A few foods you might want to double up on are nuts, seeds, beans, avocados, and leafy greens. And in general, too much processed food can also zap your energy.

4. You never work out. One recent study found that getting two-and-a-half hours of exercise a week can make you 65% less tired during the day.

5. You’re a ball of stress. Anxiety is the #1 cause of insomnia. And it’s a vicious cycle, because it’s even harder to deal with stress when you’re underslept.

6. Your bedroom is a wreck. Studies have found that the quality of your sleep can suffer when your bedroom’s a mess. So you might want to spend an hour or two on a deep clean. Or at least pick up your dirty clothes.