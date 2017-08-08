Texans Coming Back To Houston For 2 Days Of Open Practice

The Houston Texans will return to Houston from West Virginia to hold a few open training camp practices at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Monday, August 21st and Tuesday, August 22nd.

The two practices will start at 8:30 a.m. with gates opening one hour before practice begins.

You can register now for the training camp ticket drawing through August 11th at 5 p.m. on the Texans website.

The Texans took their training camp for the first time, outside of Houston this year, practicing in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia at the Greenbrier hotel.