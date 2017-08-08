What Are The Songs You’re Embarrassed To Admit You Like?

Lauren Kelly August 8, 2017
(Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images)

Geoff Sheen was riding in the car with his son Charlie the other day, when Mark Mark’s “Good Vibrations” came on. Charlie lit up with a big smile, and Geoff asked him, “Do you like this song?” To which Charlie replied, “It’s my FRA-VORITE!” Hahaha!

Now to me, “Good Vibrations” isn’t that cringe-worthy…but Geoff was a little embarrassed by the admission.

Throw is songs like “Barbie Girl,” “Mmm Bop,” “I’m Too Sexy,” “Never Gonna Give You Up,” “Wannabe,” just to name a few others…now THOSE are songs I’d never admit I still like to hear!

What about you guys?

What are some more songs we can add to this list of embarrassing songs??

 

