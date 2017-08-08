What Are The Songs You’re Embarrassed To Admit You Like?

Geoff Sheen was riding in the car with his son Charlie the other day, when Mark Mark’s “Good Vibrations” came on. Charlie lit up with a big smile, and Geoff asked him, “Do you like this song?” To which Charlie replied, “It’s my FRA-VORITE!” Hahaha!

Now to me, “Good Vibrations” isn’t that cringe-worthy…but Geoff was a little embarrassed by the admission.

Throw is songs like “Barbie Girl,” “Mmm Bop,” “I’m Too Sexy,” “Never Gonna Give You Up,” “Wannabe,” just to name a few others…now THOSE are songs I’d never admit I still like to hear!

What about you guys?

What are some more songs we can add to this list of embarrassing songs??