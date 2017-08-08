What’s Bigger Than Meeting Your Boyfriend’s Parents? Meeting Their DOG.

When you start dating someone, you can only hope that you’re pets get along, becasue if they don’t…it could cause some major problems. Have you guys ever been in this situation? Have you ever ended a relationip over a pet before?

Yesterday my boyfriend Gabe brought over his dog Zoey to meet my dog Bella, and if any of you guys have met Bella before…then you know why I was a little nervous.

SHE’S FEISTY. For real, she’s gotten a report card from doggy school before that literally said that.

Gabe brought over his sweet dog Zoey yesterday becasue we knew our “kids” were gonna have to meet eventually. We both were just hoping they didn’t kill each other while were were gone to dinner. Good news though! Bella and Zoey both behaved themselves while we were out, and we came back to find them both waiting patiently for us to get home.

Good thing there isn’t a camera in my house though, I don’t think I wanna know what REALLY happened while we were gone, lol.