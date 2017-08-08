Where Were You When You Went Into Labor?

(Photo credit: NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images)

As we continue to wait for Baby Sheen to make her debut, (…this week? Maybe?) we were curious to hear some of the places you were when your water broke.

My sister was on the phone with me while she was at my parents house when all of a sudden I heard her say, “Oh no. I just soaked mom’s couch!!” LOL

We are a little concerned for Geoff because we don’t know where he will be when his wife goes into labor. Will he be here at the radio station? Will he get stuck in traffic? Will he be in the shower? What if he misses the birth?

Do you guys have any tips for Geoff before his wife goes into labor? Does he need to get any supplies from Costco??

