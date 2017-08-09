96 Second News: Seinfeld Trolls Kesha In Pic; David Letterman Headed To Netflix

**Time Magazine claims Jerry Seinfeld trolled Kesha yesterday while in Australia.

He and his manager took a picture in front of a mural that shows him turning away her hug…

Jerry tweeted the picture along with the caption; “Me and my Manager of three decades @georgeshapiro enjoying Melbourne.”

**Cheetos is opening a pop-up restaurant in New York City next Tuesday that ONLY serves food made with Cheetos. Some of the highlights are . . .

1. Grilled cheese filled with cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and Cheetos.

2. Mac and cheese made with white cheddar and a Flamin’ Hot Chipotle Ranch Cheeto crust.

3. Tacos with chicken, veggies, and Flamin’ Hot Limon Cheetos on top.

4. Nachos that use Cheetos instead of tortilla chips.

5. And a CHEESECAKE with a Cheetos crust.

The restaurant will only be open for three days, but if it goes well, they’ll probably be doing it again. And they’ll also be releasing a recipe book if you want to make the stuff yourself.

**David Letterman is only two years into retirement, and he’s already getting antsy, because he’s hosting a new talk show for Netflix.

There’s no title yet, but it sounds different from what he did on “The Late Show“. It’ll be an hour-long, pre-taped show, where each episode will focus on ONE topic.

Netflix says it’ll feature, quote, “in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humor.”

For now, Dave is only doing six episodes, and they’ll premiere sometime next year. Obviously, that could change if the show’s a hit.

Dave said, “I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix. Here’s what I have learned: If you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”

**The most expensive home in America is now for sale for $350 MILLION, and it’s the home of the Clampett family from “The Beverly Hillbillies“.

The 25,000-square-foot mansion is in L.A.’s Bel-Air neighborhood, and it was used for the EXTERIOR shots of the Clampett’s mansion from the ’60s TV show, not the movie from 1993.

It was built in 1933, and it sits on 10.3 acres. It’s got a ballroom, a wine cellar, a 40-car garage, a tennis court, a 75-foot pool, a pool house, a guest house, manicured gardens, and a ‘formal salon.’

**Looking for something else to see other than just magic tricks or big name concerts when you take a trip to Las Vegas these days? Good news for you…

The Las Vegas Review-Journal claims ‘Sharknado Live‘ is coming to Las Vegas.

A stage version of the SyFy film franchise will open at Caesars in 2018. The show is going to be a musical and will also spoof other disaster movies.

**If you’re a server at a restaurant and a celeb comes in, I’m gonna go ahead and say you probably shouldn’t take a picture of them and then post it to social media. That’s not even what happened in this situation but check out what did…

The NY Post claims three servers from the Sunset Tower Hotel were recently fired because a picture of Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry was leaked to the media.

The L.A. servers were terminated because they did not prevent guests from taking the shot. Pictures are banned from the hotel’s Tower Bar.

**James Corden tells Entertainment Tonight that he was depressed after doing Carpool Karaoke with Bruno Mars.

But it was such a fun episode…so why was he depressed about it?

James said, ‘I mean, it’s a bit like picking your children, you know what I mean? But in terms of the one I’ve enjoyed doing the most, I think it was probably Bruno. Like, I really, I got a bit depressed afterwards … Because I’d been looking forward to it for so long and I’m such a fan. When we were done, I was like, ‘Oh. I’m not gonna get to do that again,’ you know, and so that was incredible.”

**People magazine claims the following performers will sing at the MTV VMAs on August 27th …

Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, The Weeknd, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Shawn Mendes.

Katy Perry will host and also perform at the show.

**And speaking of The Weeknd…

He told Footwear News that his new Puma high top sneakers will cost $220. “We’ve been working with Puma for almost a year, and everyone is more than ready to get the sneakers out. I was nervous at first, but when I finally got to hold the product, I immediately fell in love. I think people will like it. I want to see the Pope wearing it. I want to see [Barack] Obama wearing it.”

The shoes will be out on August 24th.