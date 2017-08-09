A Restaurant Is Charging A Man Tax

There is a restaurant call the Handsome Her and it is in Australia and they are making the news because they are charging customers an 18% man tax and they offer priority seating to women. This is in an effort to highlight gender gap. The owner said, quote, I do want people to think about it because we’ve had this pay discrepancy) for decades and decades and we’re bringing it to the forefront of people’s mind”.

The tax will be donated for female-focused charities and it is voluntary. The owner says if people aren’t comfortable paying it, they don’t have to. Do you really wanna be that guy? The guy that is already making more money and then doesn’t wanna pay the “man tax”?

The owner is hoping that since higher education in a woman is now higher than men that the gender gap could be closed by 2020 but experts don’t agree they say that women won’t reach the gender gap until 2152.

If this was taking place in the US, according to CNBC the tax would be 20% which is the average pay gap between women and men for full-time work.