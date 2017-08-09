If You Missed The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Trailer, Watch It Now

ABC is ready to move on from the scandal involving two ‘Bachelor In Paradise‘ contestants, and showing us the first real preview of the show including footage of Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.

As previously reported, Warner Bros. concluded an investigation after finding no evidence of wrongdoing after a producer filed a sexual misconduct report stemming from an interaction between Olympios and Jackson on set.

Watch the trailer above to see how the whole mess got started, how producers and cast members reacted, and then how Chris Harrison said the show’s back on.

Will you be watching next Monday?

