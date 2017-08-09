Inventor Of Those Annoying Rules For Choosing Your Passwords Now Says He Regrets Them

August 9, 2017 5:10 AM


Have you ever wondered why every website demands that you pick a password with at least one capital letter, one number, and one symbol? According to Gizmodo, it’s because of one guy. And now he says it’s a giant waste of time.

Bill Burr worked for the National Institute of Standards and Technology in 2003, and he was put in charge of coming up with the rules for good passwords even though he wasn’t a security expert and didn’t even know that much about the subject. And now, he regrets it.

There’s two reasons: One, because those passwords are super annoying. And two, because more research has proven they’re not even that effective. It turns out that passwords that are LONGER are much more secure. If your password is four random common words like “purple-trombone-dancing-bucket,” that would take hackers hundreds of years longer to hack than our current shorter, randomized passwords.

Plus it’s easier to remember.

