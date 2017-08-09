Local Restaurant Giving Out Free Breakfast To Teachers And Giving You All The Feels!

It’s time for teachers to head back to school. In fact, most of my friends are already back in their classrooms getting ready for that first day. Having spent time in over 73 schools in the Houston area I can tell you how hard these teachers work every single day and the Breakfast Klub gets it! That is why they want teachers to know just how appreciated they are! They are giving away free breakfast entree to teachers at Signature Kafe from 10am til noon TODAY, August 9th!

Now, to take advantage of this offer you need to bring a valid school ID.

You can choose from any item off the Signature Kafe menue. This is for DINE-IN at Signature Kafe.

The Breakfast Klub and Signature Kafe are on 3711 Travis Street!